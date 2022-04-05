The Christian Family and Children’s Center annual auction will be held Friday, April 8, at the North Campus, 1076 King’s Way, Donegal, according to Barb Skinner, development director, CFCC/Champion Christian School.
The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for silent auction and preview of items. Live bidding with auctioneer Mark Dixon III will start at 6 p.m.
Admission is free, and there will be concession foods on sale throughout the evening.
Skinner noted that items can be viewed on the website www.champion.org/auction and “more are being added frequently so check back often.”
