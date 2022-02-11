Due to COVID-related scheduling difficulties, Celtic Thunder has rescheduled its performance at The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, from March 19 to Wednesday, March 16, at 8 p.m. Patrons’ tickets and seat locations have automatically been transferred to the new date, according to Jennifer Benford of Westmoreland Cultural Trust.
Current ticket-holders unable to attend the new event date should contact the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10. If tickets were purchased from the Palace, the box office is available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by email at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by phone at 724-836-8000 and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. by phone.
After 5 pm March 10, all tickets will remain valid for the amended show date.
The Palace Theatre, located at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, is owned and operated by Westmoreland Cultural Trust, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org or www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org.
