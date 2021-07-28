Celebrate summer at the 'PUP Art' event Sunday

Tired of your everyday route on a walk with your pet?
On Sunday, Aug. 1, take them instead to Bedford County Historical Society’s unique Hall at Kinton’s Knob, located at 6441 Lincoln Highway, Bedford. The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in coordination with the Bedford County Humane Society will host a “PUP Art” event that will be fun for the whole family.
Morgan Young, SAMA Bedford site coordinator, added, “Join us for this family-FURiendly event. Local artists and makers will be crafting custom pieces of and for your pet. Current sponsors for this event are Pigeon Hill Studios, Bedford Fine Art Gallery and the Bedford County Humane Society. Contact SAMA to get involved.
“Enjoy a creative day without leaving anyone behind at home. Bring your beloved pets along for live music, artisan booths where you can create a gift for your favorite pet, and food and drinks for kids and adults. In the spirit of the Irish Bank Holiday in August, Across the Pond, a high-energy band from south-central Pennsylvania, will play some of your favorite traditional Irish music. Join us from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.”
This event is free for pets and children 14 and under, and costs $30 per person or $50 per couple.
Reservations can be made on the website at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at bedford@sama-art.org or 814-589-3020.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at the historic Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford. The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place. The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge.
Young said, “We suggest a $5 admission donation to help support SAMA’s free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions.”
Questions? Visit https://www.sama-art.org or call 814-589-3020 or email bedford@sama-art.org and like it on Facebook and Instagram @SAMAbedford.
