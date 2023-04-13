Celebrate Earth Day at Carnegie Science Center

Families and friends of all ages are invited to celebrate Earth Day with a weekend full of activities and demonstrations at the Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh.
• SciTech Day: Earth and Environment
Friday, April 21 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visitors can meet local scientists and explore the wide array of macro-invertebrates that call our waterways home. Visitors can also meet some of Carnegie Science Center's animal ambassadors, learn about the secret language of flowers from the Robertson Lab at the University of Pittsburgh, see real-life fossils, and speak with Carnegie Museum of Natural History's own dinosaur paleontologist, Dr. Matthew Lamanna.
SciTech Day exhibitor activities are included in general admission and are open to all ages.
• H2Oh! River Weekend
Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn how to turn river water into clean drinking water through chemistry, turn water vapor into a cloud in a bottle, and meet the freshwater ambassador animals at the Science Center, many of which are native species.
For outdoor fun, visitors can go fishing with Venture Outdoors (Sunday only) or go on a river bingo scavenger hunt on the North Shore.
H2Oh! River Weekend activities are included in general admission and are open to all ages.
• SkyWatch
Saturday, April 22 | 9 p.m.
Sponsored by PPG
Reconnect with the night sky through a featured planetarium performance and, weather permitting, live views of night sky objects in stunning telescopic detail. In addition to the rooftop observing session, a complementary suite of indoor astronomical experiences will be accessible and comfortable for all guests. This event is rain or shine. $12 for nonmembers / $10 for members.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.