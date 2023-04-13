Celebrate Earth Day at Carnegie Science Center

This bullfrog from Carnegie Science Center's animals and habitats exhibit seems ready for visitors.

Families and friends of all ages are invited to celebrate Earth Day with a weekend full of activities and demonstrations at the Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh.

• SciTech Day: Earth and Environment

Friday, April 21 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can meet local scientists and explore the wide array of macro-invertebrates that call our waterways home. Visitors can also meet some of Carnegie Science Center's animal ambassadors, learn about the secret language of flowers from the Robertson Lab at the University of Pittsburgh, see real-life fossils, and speak with Carnegie Museum of Natural History's own dinosaur paleontologist, Dr. Matthew Lamanna.

SciTech Day exhibitor activities are included in general admission and are open to all ages.

• H2Oh! River Weekend

Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn how to turn river water into clean drinking water through chemistry, turn water vapor into a cloud in a bottle, and meet the freshwater ambassador animals at the Science Center, many of which are native species.

For outdoor fun, visitors can go fishing with Venture Outdoors (Sunday only) or go on a river bingo scavenger hunt on the North Shore.

H2Oh! River Weekend activities are included in general admission and are open to all ages.

• SkyWatch

Saturday, April 22 | 9 p.m.

Sponsored by PPG

Reconnect with the night sky through a featured planetarium performance and, weather permitting, live views of night sky objects in stunning telescopic detail. In addition to the rooftop observing session, a complementary suite of indoor astronomical experiences will be accessible and comfortable for all guests. This event is rain or shine. $12 for nonmembers / $10 for members.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.

