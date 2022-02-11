Registration is open for the spring semester of Tour Your Future, Carnegie Science Center’s signature program that introduces girls and non-binary youth aged 11–17 to "discover unique and exciting careers in science, technology, engineering, and math through visits to local workplaces and universities."
Nine tour sites are on the schedule from February through May. Each experience includes a guided tour of the host site’s facility, a Q&A session with women+ professionals, and a hands-on activity related to the work done at the host site.
The spring site-tour lineup includes:
Feb. 21: STAR Center (SOLD OUT)
Students can experience firsthand the operations of a simulated environment as they learn the training needed to become a healthcare professional.
March 8: Bidwell Training Center – Horticulture and Agriculture Technology
During the tour, students will explore horticulture and plant science through a variety of activities – including creating a small, wicking hydroponic system to take home.
March 17: Braskem Innovation and Technology Center (virtual event)
Students will learn the chemistry, manufacturing, and application of plastics and will create a polymer of their own.
March 29: Covestro, LLC
After a career talk with influential women scientists and engineers, students will learn how to create a polymer worm to take home.
April 5: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
During the tour, students will visit different habitats – including the award-winning Lotus Pond – with Garden staff and use simple tools to collect data on the plants and animals that call the site home.
April 9: Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s Frick Environmental Center
The tour focuses on the seven petals of the Living Building Challenge and the techniques that allow the environmental center to achieve living building status, including being net-zero energy and net-zero water. Hands-on nature-based activities will showcase environmental education in action.
April 11: Philips Healthcare – Sleep and Respiratory Care
Students will engage in a hands-on activity to design their own solution to a real-life problem they are tackling today.
April 12: University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research
During the tour, students will meet immunologists and virologists and explore the laboratory space and learn about all the training that goes into working with pathogenic viruses.
April 13: Duquesne University School of Pharmacy
Students will have the chance to compound an ointment, observe a demonstration of Sim Man (a human replica that can mimic a heart rate and blood pressure), and test out their skills in a mock emergency room scenario that requires pharmacist intervention and involvement.
Tours are open to girls+ ages 11–17 and are $10 per person. Both individuals and groups are welcome, but pre-registration is required at CarnegieScienceCenter.org. A limited number of need-based scholarships for individuals and groups are available.
Tour Your Future welcomes "cisgender girls, transgender girls, non-binary youth, gender nonconforming youth, genderqueer youth, and anyone who identifies as female."
Tour Your Future is a program of Carnegie STEM Girls+ and is presented by NOVA Chemicals and sponsored by Clearway Community Energy and EATON.
