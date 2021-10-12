College students, adults and 90s enthusiasts ages 18+ are invited to Carnegie Science Center on Friday, Oct. 22, for 18+ Night: Dirty 30. The adults-only night features live music, retro video gaming and themed shows.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can relive some of the greatest science demonstrations from 1991 with liquid nitrogen and the electric Science Center show featuring a million-volt Tesla coil. Activities inspired by the top video games, movies, and sports moments of 1991 will be highlighted – including retro gaming with Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo, and Turbografx 16 consoles. Visitors can request their top '90s tracks, as the My So-called '90s Band will play a special unplugged, all request '90s show. For an extra charge, guests can attend the “That '90s Laser Show” in Buhl Planetarium.
The special themed night comes on the heels of Carnegie Science Center’s 30th anniversary. For 30 years, Carnegie Science Center has "delighted, educated and inspired visitors by connecting science and technology with everyday life – through interactive exhibits, field trips, summer camps, outreach programs and more."
To continue the celebration, Carnegie Science Center is asking visitors to share their best Science Center memory – whether it came from the Buhl Planetarium and Institute of Popular Science or through an experience at the Science Center. Special memories can be emailed to Memories@CarnegieScienceCenter.org and will be featured in a special e-newsletter and social media posts from the Science Center.
Tickets for 18+ Night: Dirty 30 are $18 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $20 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online.
https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/science-after-hours/
Tickets at the door are limited and cost $22.50 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.
To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in areas with substantial/high transmission, Carnegie Science Center requires all visitors and staff at the event – vaccinated and unvaccinated – to wear masks while indoors.
An additional 18+ event is scheduled at Carnegie Science Center for the fall. 18+ Night: Team Design Challenge on Friday, Nov. 19, celebrates friendsgiving with an engineering twist. Tickets are available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.