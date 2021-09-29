On Monday, Oct. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., Dr. Alex Moskowitz will join Carnegie Science Center’s Virtual Café Sci – a monthly, free lecture series exploring today’s science issues.
During the discussion, Dr. Moskowitz will introduce theories that have been proposed to explain dark matter and explain how scientists search for a substance that is virtually undetectable.
Moskowitz recently earned his Ph.D. in astrophysics from Carnegie Mellon University. His research focuses on the tiny dwarf spheroidal galaxies that orbit the Milky Way, which he uses to test theories of dark matter and gravity. Alex has shared his expertise and enthusiasm for the cosmos for many years at the Science Center’s “Skywatch” public observing nights, first as a volunteer, and now as an official Buhl Planetarium presenter.
The Virtual Café Sci is free to attend, but preregistration is required to receive the webinar link. The event lasts from 7 to 9 p.m.
Virtual Café Sci is presented by PPG and sponsored by Cook MyoSite.
For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
