Carnegie Science Center announced Monday it invites visitors to watch NASA release the first images of The James Webb Space Telescope live on July 12 and 13 in Buhl Planetarium & Observatory. The first-come, first-seated experience is included with general admission.
NASA, in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), will release the telescope’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data one by one 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12. These first images from the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope will demonstrate Webb at its full power, ready to begin its mission to unfold the infrared universe.
“The ambition of the JWST mission is striking,” Daniel Horenstein said. “Infrared observations are notoriously difficult to collect on Earth because heat from the air around you can blur out your data. You can launch a telescope into space, where it is easier to keep the telescope cold, but space telescopes have to be small enough to fit inside a rocket, which limits the telescopes’ clarity. JWST bridges this gap and should reveal the infrared universe in unprecedented detail.”
The Carnegie Science Center is ready for two-days full of the Telescope’s first images coverage in Buhl Planetarium. Events include streaming NASA’s first look at the images as well as media briefings. Additionally, Horenstein, Manager of Buhl Planetarium and Observatory and astronomy expert, is hosting a Q&A session covering infrared astronomy on Tues., July 12. Visitors can ask Horenstein about The James Webb Space Telescope.
Full list of events:
TUESDAY, JULY 12
10:30 a.m. — NASA TV: The James Webb Space Telescope’s first science images; watch live coverage of the image release.
Noon — NASA TV: Media Briefing from the Goddard Space Flight Center; tune in to NASA and its partners convening a joint media briefing at NASA Goddard.
3 p.m. — Infrared Astronomy: Live Q&A with a Carnegie Science Center Astronomer; ask manager of Buhl Planetarium and Observatory and astronomy expert Horenstein questions about the James Webb Space Telescope and the release of its first images.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
3 p.m. — NASA Science Live: Webb’s First Full-Color Images Explained; watch as Webb experts answer questions about the first images and data in a NASA Science Live show.
Buhl Planetarium has been a “theater of the stars,” enjoyed by generations of Pittsburghers for 80 years, with in-house produced theatric shows distributed to 1,500 planetariums around the world and translated into 18 different languages. Recent updates include jumping from 4K to 8K resolution, new accessible and comfy seats, and new single panels on Buhl Planetarium’s 50-foot-wide dome.
