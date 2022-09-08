Adults ages 18 and over are invited to have fun with their friends while celebrating all things Pittsburgh on Friday, Sept. 23, for 18+ Night: Black and Gold Science.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can meet local sports writers Chris Carter and Josh Yohe, ask their burning questions, and gain expert insight into this year’s hockey and football seasons. Celebrate the Steel City with a show from Bracket Night, where local comedians go head-to-head to rank the best moment in Pittsburgh sports history and the best Pittsburgh delicacy.
And join comedian and host Jeremiah Ion in a Yinzer-themed game of Jackbox, projected onto western Pennsylvania’s largest screen in Dolby Atmos surround sound in The Rangos Giant Cinema.
“The great thing about adult nights at the Science Center is the involvement we get with each theme,” said Dan Lavoie, team and community program coordinator at Carnegie Science Center. “You will never experience the same 18+ Night since we bring different local organizations and individuals to present unique content for each event.”
In addition to the Science Center’s four floors, visitors can also enjoy after-hour access to “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World,” featuring nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical and even unusual guitars.
Tickets for 18+ Night: Black and Gold Science are $20 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $25 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online:
https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/science-after-hours/
Tickets at the door are “limited” and cost $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Two cash bars will be onsite for visitors to enjoy while taking in all four floors of the Science Center’s exhibits. Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.
