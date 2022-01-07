Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh, will be closed from Monday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Jan. 14, and is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Like many other organizations, Carnegie Science Center is managing staff shortages. This short period of closure will allow the Science Center to reallocate staff and reopen with “the stellar level of service our visitors have come to know.”
The media unveiling of the ancient gladiator helmet from Pompeii will still take place 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Science Center.
Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology.
One of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Science Center is Pittsburgh’s premier science exploration destination, reaching more than 700,000 people annually through its hands-on exhibits, camps, classes, and off-site education programs.
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining “reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs, and activities.”
Visitors in wheelchairs are welcome on the deck of its USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility.
Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Ask when you buy your ticket.
Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1895, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a family of four distinctive museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum. The museums reach 1.5 million people a year through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities and special events.
