Star enthusiasts, college students, adults and couples looking for the best holiday date night are invited to Carnegie Science Center on Friday, Dec. 17, for 18+ Night: Solstice Party.
The adults-only night features live music, star shows in Buhl Planetarium, and conversations with scientists.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can learn about the winter solstice with a special show in Buhl Planetarium as well as explore the moon and solar system with interactive experiences. Pittsburgh musician Jane West will play acoustic tunes in the Science Center’s RoboLounge area.
Scientists from Carnegie Mellon University’s Center for Cosmology will offer flash talks throughout the evening diving into black holes, dark matter, and the evolution of the universe. For an extra charge of $2 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members or $5 for nonmembers, guests can attend the “Pink Floyd Laser Show” in Buhl Planetarium, a true audiovisual journey through some of the best of Pink Floyd’s discography, including favorites from Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, The Division Bell, and more.
Tickets for 18+ Night: Solstice Party are $18 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $20 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online. Go to https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/science-after-hours/
Tickets at the door are limited and cost $22.50 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.
To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in areas with substantial/high transmission, Carnegie Science Center requires all visitors and staff at the event – vaccinated and unvaccinated – to wear masks while indoors.
Additional adult-focused virtual lectures are scheduled at the Science Center for December. Society Science Lecture Series: Redistricting in Pennsylvania – The 2020s on Thursday, Dec. 9, will discuss the redistricting process, gerrymandering, and how communities of interest can be grouped together in a district with political analyst and author Dr. John J. Kennedy. Preregistration is required for the 7 p.m. free Zoom webinar. https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/events/society-science-lecture-series/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.