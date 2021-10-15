Carnegie Science Center and KidsVoice, a leader among Allegheny County child advocacy organizations, will bring kite-flying science to families 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, as the organizations team up for a special Virtual Kites for Kids Facebook Live.
On the Science Center’s Facebook page, Program Manager Brad Peroney will host a live activity demonstrating how to create a paper-plate snake whirligig and a floating ball craft from home. KidsVoice Executive Director Scott Hollander will discuss more about KidsVoice’s advocacy work in our region.
The Facebook Live is part of the Science Center’s Science at Home program, through which the museum shares educational resources, science activities and other virtual live events.
“We are so pleased to partner again with Carnegie Science Center on our annual Kites for Kids event,” said Scott Hollander, executive director at KidsVoice. “It’s a great chance to raise awareness about the challenges that youth in foster care face, and how the pandemic has further magnified these challenges. There will be fun activities for youth of all ages to experience virtually, including many KidsVoice clients.”
Though the Science Center is open, the museum is committed to offering engaging virtual content. Partnering with organizations like KidsVoice is one way the Science Center can "delight, educate and inspire through interactive experiences in science and technology."
Kites for Kids is sponsored by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, PC, Charles Schwab Pittsburgh-Cranberry Investor Center, First National Bank, Solutions 21, TMS International, Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, Deloitte, Graystone Consulting, Jeff and Suzanne Watters, Ceeva Inc., Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote, Gallagher Benefit Services, Gentile Horoho and Avalli, Thomas Hollander, Elliott Oshry, Peoples Natural Gas, PNC Financial Services Group, Project Destiny, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, Thomas and Brenda Shields, Staley Capital Advisors Inc., Strategic Retirement Partners, Stacy Sweeney, Judy and Thomas Thompson, Treasure Hunt, The Wilson Group, and Zimmer Kunz PLLC.
For other details, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
KidsVoice advocates for 3,000 children each year in "courtrooms, classrooms and everywhere a child's voice should be heard — including beyond the traditional child welfare and juvenile court arenas. KidsVoice advocates for clients to address legal issues across the entire range of physical, medical, educational, housing, brain- and language-development needs that arise for children from birth to age 21. KidsVoice also makes legal advocacy services available to former foster care youth through age 24 — an ambitious and unique approach to helping children more successfully transition out of foster care."
