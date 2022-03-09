Thrill seekers, nature lovers, space enthusiasts, music maestros, coding gurus, and curious explorers are invited to dive into hands-on, minds-on discovery at Carnegie Science Center’s Summer Camps.
The June 13 to Aug. 19 camp season is sure to ignite the “WOW” moments of summer, and registration is officially open to the public, CSC announced Monday.
Families can choose from more than 75+ camps for children and teens ages 4–18, with themes exploring video game design, astronomy, superhuman science, maker technology, and much more. In addition to full-day camps, half-day camps for ages 4–5 are back along with fan-favorite field trip camps including Kennywood and the National Aviary.
Scouts also have opportunities to earn science-related badges this summer with Girl Scout Mini-Camps and Scouts BSA Camp.
Makers on the autism spectrum and those who have sensory sensitivities are invited to attend a three-day workshop adventure, which includes a carefully designed curriculum, sensory-friendly tools and resources, and an atmosphere welcoming to all.
In addition to the camp offerings, Carnegie Science Center is offering pre- and post-camp childcare as well as lunch care for the half-day camps. Registration is available online or by calling 412-237-3400. Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members “save big with special discounts on Summer Camps.”
A limited number of needs-based scholarships are available. Call 412-237-3400 or email CustomerService@CarnegieScienceCenter.org for more information.
The Science Center’s Summer Camp programs are “very popular and fill up quickly, so parents should register their child online today or by calling 412-237-3400.” Go to
https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/summer-camps/
Summer Camps are presented by Isaly’s, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.