Carnegie Science Center Summer Camps offer active, enriching options

Priority registration officially opened to Carnegie Science Center members last week and camps are already 70% full — a sure sign that kids are poised to take full advantage of summer. Registration officially opened to the public beginning Feb. 20 for the June 12 – Aug. 18 camp season.
The center noted in this week’s email, “Thrill seekers, nature lovers, space enthusiasts, history buffs, coding gurus, and curious explorers ages 4–14 are invited to dive into hands-on, minds-on discovery at Carnegie Science Center’s Summer Camps. With more than 75 camps to choose from, the Science Center has options that are sure to ignite the ‘WOW’ moments of summer.”
Families can choose from various camps designed for children and teens ages 4–14, with themes exploring the science of amusement parks at Kennywood, video game design, astronomy, superhuman science, Mars exploration, Viking history, maker technology, and much more.
In addition to full-day camps, half-day camps for ages 4–5 (limited availability) are back along with fan-favorite field trip camps, including Kennywood and the National Aviary.
In addition to the camp offerings, Carnegie Science Center is offering pre- and post-camp child care as well as lunch care for the half-day camps. Registration is available online or by calling 412-237-3400. Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members save big with special discounts on Summer Camps.
“A limited number of needs-based scholarships are available.” Call 412-237-3400 or emailCustomerService@CarnegieScienceCenter.org for more information.
The Science Center’s Summer Camp programs are “very popular and fill up quickly, so parents should register their child online today or by calling 412-237-3400.”
CSC Summer Camps are sponsored by Isaly’s, LLC.
