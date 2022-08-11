Carnegie Science Center will show CatVideoFest 2022 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in The Rangos Giant Cinema.
Ten percent of ticket sales will benefit Cats N’At, a cat lounge in Wexford.
According to CSC, CatVideoFest, only available in select theaters, is a compilation reel of “the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. Part of the film’s mission is to raise money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area.”
This year, Carnegie Science Center is partnering with Cats N’At, Wexford. Cats N’At strives to “reimagine the shelter experience by creating a home-like environment where adoptable cats are free to roam around and interact with the public.”
Tickets are $10 per person or $8 per member.
Visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org to purchase tickets and for more information.
