Carnegie Science Center invites the public to join SkyWatch presented by PPG from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22, to encounter the night sky through a feature performance and activities in Buhl Planetarium before heading to the rooftop observatory for a stellar view using professional telescopes with the help of planetarium staff and volunteers.
After viewing Pittsburgh’s starry sky in larger-than-life True8K projection in Buhl Planetarium, journey to the observatory to experience not one but two meteor showers! Catch a glimpse of the bright “heart of the scorpion,” Antares, in the constellation of Scorpius. The hook-shaped tail of the scorpion was known to the Polynesians as “Maui’s hook” and used for sailing the oceans with the stars as your guide!
Finally, spot the “Summer Triangle” containing the bright stars Vega, Altair and Deneb high in the sky. These three stars can tell us the start of three seasons based on their location at sunset!
SkyWatch is weather permitting, so in the event of rain staff will lead guests through an exciting extended indoor experience in the planetarium.
Doors open with demos in Buhl Lobby at 9 p.m.
SkyWatch tickets are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, and advanced registration is encouraged.
Visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org for further information and to purchase tickets.
