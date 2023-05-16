For a limited time, visitors can save $4 off per admission ticket to VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea, displayed in PPG Science Pavilion™, at Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh.
VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea is an immersive international touring exhibition from Denmark. The exhibition is home to more than 140 centuries-old artifacts that help unlock the secrets to Vikings’ success as traders, sailors, craft makers, warriors and plunders.
Visitors can purchase a timed ticket online for VIKINGS and use the promotion code VIKINGS4 at checkout or mention the VIKINGS4 discount at the Ticket Counter to receive $4 off per ticket. For the discount to apply, guests must visit between Monday, May 15, and Friday, June 30.
The discount can only be applied to the purchase of a VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea ticket. It cannot be combined with other discounts, group visits, or Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh member discounts. It cannot be duplicated, or redeemed for cash, or combined with any other offer. Maximum of four discount tickets per party.
Carnegie Science Center is closed on May 16, May 23 and June 17, 2023.
Visit CarnegieScienceCeneter.org/Vikings to learn more and purchase tickets.
This exhibition has been produced in partnership by The National Museum of Denmark, MuseumsPartner in Austria, and Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex of Québec, with the collaboration of Ubisoft Montréal.
