If you’re looking for places to go during the holiday break or fun activities perfect for families, groups and date night options, Carnegie Science Center is offering festive experiences throughout November and December.
Here’s what’s coming up this holiday season at Carnegie Science Center.
Make magical memories
at the Miniature Railroad & Village®:
Miniature Railroad & Village® – reopens Thursday, Nov. 18, with the NEW model, Gus & YiaYia’s ice ball cart take a walking tour of western Pennsylvania in this breathtaking train display! See replicas of popular landmarks, including Primanti Bros., Forbes Field, Kaufmann’s Department Store and clock, and this year’s new addition, Gus & YiaYia’s ice ball cart. A timeless tradition for the whole family! (Free with general admission)
Be dazzled by brilliant colors
and favorite holiday tunes:
Laser Holiday Magic – Friday, Nov. 26–Friday, Dec. 31, | Monday–Friday, 1:30 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 4 p.m. Enjoy the magic of the holiday season with a festive laser celebration that’s perfect for the whole family. This show features traditional and contemporary versions of beloved holiday tunes. ($2 for members /$8 for nonmembers or $5 as an add-on to general admission)
A holiday classic
on Pittsburgh’s largest screen:
Enjoy holiday fun with a classic film in Polar PJ Parties – Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11
Children and families can enjoy holiday fun with a classic film in their pajamas! Before seeing “The Polar Express,” guests will enjoy a hot chocolate bar and a light snack, make-and-take activities, Buhl Planetarium’s “Stars Over the North Pole” show, exclusive time in the Miniature Railroad & Village®, and the chance to take photos with Santa. After the movie, stay to explore all four floors of the Science Center. Registration opens soon.
‘The Polar Express 3D’ screenings in The Rangos Giant Cinema – Fridays–Saturdays:
Nov. 26, 27; Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, with additional screenings Monday–Thursday, Dec. 20–23, 5:30 p.m.
Based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, “The Polar Express 3D” tells the tale of a young boy who doubts the existence of Santa Claus. Embarking on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who just believe. ($7.95 for members /$9.95 for nonmembers)
Holiday celebrations for the whole family:
Blast off to far away galaxies without leaving Pittsburgh
Space Out! Astronomy Weekend – Saturday–Sunday, Nov. 20–21, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Visitors can chat with space experts, experience the latest technology in a planetarium show, and check out space-themed activities on every floor. (Free with general admission).
Holiday Camps – Monday–Thursday, Dec. 27–30
Campers can hunt for treasures from the past, put their astronaut skills to the test, and learn why the weather outside is frightful. It’s a full-day camp for ages 6-12. (Registration opens soon.) An adventure for all train enthusiasts!
Locomotion Weekend – Saturday–Sunday, Jan. 15–16, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. All aboard for a weekend of locomotive fun. See a bevy of guest train displays owned and operated by local hobbyists and train associations. (Free with general admission).
Festive date-night events:
Grab a buddy and spread cheer at CSC’s adults-only events
18+ Night: Team Design Challenge – Friday, Nov. 19, 6–10 p.m.
Celebrate Friendsgiving with an engineering twist! Gather your crew for a series of team design challenges while enjoying live music, food, and drinks. ($18 for members/$20 nonmembers).
18+ Night: Solstice Party – Friday, Dec. 17, 6–10 p.m. Get ready for the longest night of the year with a party under the stars. Learn all about the winter solstice with a special show in Buhl Planetarium. Explore the moon and solar system with interactive experiences throughout the night, share hot food and cold drinks with friends, and enjoy live music. ($18 for members/$20 nonmembers).
For the historians and travel fanatics:
Tour POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION with the family – On display through Sunday, April 24. Discover 2,000-year-old artifacts inside a unique Roman villa, experience the immersive 4D Eruption Theater, see detailed painting and mosaics, and learn how the people of Pompeii lived, loved, worked, worshipped and found entertainment.
Embark on the ultimate steam-powered adventure
“Rocky Mountain Express” – Showing daily in The Rangos Giant Cinema From spectacular IMAX aerial cinematography of the Canadian Rockies to archival photographs and maps, be immersed in this remarkable story from the early age of steam-powered transportation.
See the beauty and destruction created by volcanic eruptions
“Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” – Showing daily in The Rangos Giant Cinema. Learn from National Geographic photographer Carsten Peter what it’s like to rappel into the very heart of an active vent. See footage from the 2018 Kilauea eruption and learn more about the geographic impacts of living at the base of an active volcano.
For further information and to register, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or phone 412-237-3400.
