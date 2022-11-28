Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh, Thursday announced it is offering festive experiences throughout November and December. Here is what is coming up this holiday season:
Holiday traditions:
• Make magical memories at the Miniature Railroad & Village®
Miniature Railroad & Village® – Daily, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Take a walking tour of western Pennsylvania in this breathtaking train display! See replicas of popular landmarks including Primanti Bros., Gus and Yiayia’s ice ball cart, Forbes Field, Kaufmann’s Department Store and clock, and this year’s new addition, The Evans City Cemetery Chapel as seen in George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” (1968). A timeless tradition for the whole family! (Free with general admission)
• Fab Lab Ornament Workshops – Saturdays, Dec. 3–17, 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m.
Create a new tradition by designing and laser-cutting your own customized holiday ornament in BNY Mellon Fab Lab. Instructors will demonstrate and assist you! ($12 Members/$15 Nonmembers)
• Laser Holiday Magic – Friday, Nov. 25–Friday, Jan. 1 | Monday–Friday, 2 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 4 p.m.
Sing along to this festive laser celebration that is perfect for the whole family. This show features traditional and contemporary versions of beloved holiday tunes. ($2 for members /$8 for nonmembers or $5 as an add-on to general admission)
A holiday classic on Pittsburgh’s largest screen:
Enjoy holiday fun with a classic film in your PJs
• “The Polar Express 3D” screenings in The Rangos Giant Cinema – Nov. 25–Dec. 30 on select dates and times
Based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, “The Polar Express 3D” tells the tale of a young boy who doubts the existence of Santa Claus. Embarking on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who just believe. ($8 for members /$10 for nonmembers)
Hands-on fun for your aspiring scientists:
• Give an experience gift with holiday camps!
Holiday Camps – Tuesday–Friday, Dec. 27–30 | 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Explore the universe, become a LEGO® engineer, build robots, and complete a mission to Mars! Register by Wednesday, Dec. 21. For ages 9–11. (Daily registration: $65 members/$75 nonmembers per day)
Festive date night and adult events:
Grab a buddy or two and spread cheer at CSC’s adults-only events.
• USS Requin Holiday Dinner – Saturday, Dec. 10 | 6–9:30 p.m.
Come aboard the USS Requin for a special tour and immerse yourself in history with the same holiday dinner the Requin submariners enjoyed in 1960. ($60 for members/$70 nonmembers)
• 21+ Night: Solstice Party – Friday, Dec. 16 | 6–10 p.m.
Get ready for the longest night of the year with a party under the stars. See a cosmic drag show hosted by Princess Jafar and beat box artist Kidmental. Learn all about the winter solstice and try laser karaoke with a special show in Buhl Planetarium. Explore Mars and the Solar System with interactive experiences throughout the night, share hot food and specialty cocktails with friends, and enjoy live music. ($20 for members/$25 nonmembers)
Holiday celebrations for the whole family:
An adventure for all train enthusiasts!
• Locomotion Weekend – Saturday–Sunday, Jan. 14–15, 2023 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
All aboard for a weekend of locomotive fun! See a rail yard full of guest train displays owned and operated by local hobbyists. (Free with general admission)
Have any questions? Visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
