Carnegie Science Center has invited Irish actor and writer Manchán Magan to Pittsburgh to offer free performances of "Arán & Im" at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
The 70-minute show is a celebration of language, land and local Irish food, with freshly baked traditional sourdough bread for the audience to slice and spread with butter they churn themselves from Irish cream. (Knowledge of Irish is not required.)
"Arán & Im" is free to the public and registration is not required, but seats and bread are on a "first-come, first-served basis."
The 43-minute movie, "Ireland," is showing in 3D in The Rangos Giant Cinema at 11 a.m. just before and at 1:30 p.m. just after the noon performance of "Arán & Im." The cost for the movie is $7 for non-members and $6 for members of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.
Magan, who stars in the movie, says, “We need to find a way of talking about the Irish language - about the sublime beauty and profound oddness of this ancient tongue that has been spoken on the island for 2,500 to 3,000 years, and is now slipping slowly from our grasp. What can the word for the lonesomeness of a cow bereft of her calf, diadhánach, teach us about our current methods of food production? Why does one need to orientate oneself to the sun to give directions in Irish?”
"Arán & Im" is a theatrical performance in which Magan bakes sourdough bread for 70 minutes while offering insights into the wonders of the Irish language – exploring potent words of landscape, terms of intuition and insight, and the many phrases that bring to life the mysterious glory of our natural world.
While at the Science Center, embark on a journey to the island of Ireland in the new giant screen 3D documentary "Ireland," narrated by Liam Neeson.
CSC said, "The stunning natural wonders and rich, cultural heritage of the Emerald Isle comes alive in this visually stunning cinematic experience," now showing at The Rangos Giant Cinema through Sunday, July 31.
"Ireland," from MacGillivray Freeman Films, explores the natural wonders and rich, cultural heritage of the island of Ireland, from Trinity College Library and the world’s most famous illuminated manuscript, "The Book of Kells," to such spectacular natural landmarks as the giant Cliffs of Moher, the volcanic Giant’s Causeway and the rugged Skellig Islands, where researchers are studying local puffins. Led by Irish writer Magan, violinist Patricia Treacy and four Irish teens looking to connect with their Irish heritage, audiences will rediscover the vibrant traditions, language and sacred customs of this ancient land.
