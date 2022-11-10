Carnegie Science Center’s Holiday Camps registration is now open, and reservations are being accepted for children ages 6–11. It is the perfect experience to amplify curiosity and wonder. And it is the perfect gift.
Full-day Holiday Camps are offered Tuesday–Friday, Dec. 27–30, and explore the universe, robotics, space exploration, 3D modeling, gravity, and more.
Gift-giving trends come and go, but no one can argue that the gift of a fun, educational experience is a great alternative for giving to children who have tons of toys. And a Holiday Camp at Carnegie Science Center is instant gratification since the camps are offered the week after the Christmas holiday.
Select camps will highlight experiences from the Science Center’s brand-new 7,400-square-foot exhibition, Mars: The Next Giant Leap. With lead support from Howmet Aerospace Foundation and the PNC Foundation, Mars: The Next Giant Leap is the most ambitious permanent exhibition gallery added since the Science Center’s inception.
Holiday Camps are $65 per day for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $75 per day for nonmembers. A Gift Card at Carnegie Science Center can be used to purchase holiday or summer camps, membership, general admission, The Rangos Giant Cinema movies, classes, laser show tickets, and more. Gift cards do not expire and are nonrefundable.
Based on current best practices, Carnegie Science Center requires masks for program participants and camp staff when the Allegheny County COVID-19 Community Level designation is at the red/high mark.
Holiday Camp registration is open online through Wednesday, Dec. 21. For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
