Carnegie Science Center 'GUITAR...' exhibit opening Friday

Carnegie Science Center announced “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” is opening Friday, May 20.
Visitors are invited to “strum away through interactive displays showcasing the history, evolution and science of guitars.
“As the world’s most popular musical instrument, the guitar has been part of our culture for hundreds of years. It has been around longer than baseball, football, and hamburgers and is the most enduring icon in American history! It has changed people’s lives and it has changed society.”
This touring guitar exhibit showcases nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical, and unusual guitars. The most unforgettable is the world’s largest playable electric guitar – 43 feet long and weighing as much as a small car (2,200 pounds!) This guitar has been certified by the The Guinness Book of World Records.
Rock out to the history of guitars in this featured exhibit. “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” will take visitors through the evolution of guitars, from their design and sound, to their association with important musicians. For example, visitors will learn that the body of an acoustic guitar is held solely with pressure and glue, not nails and screws.
Packed with STEM-based elements, “GUITAR” introduces visitors to the science of sound and the science of music through 15 hands-on interactives. Visitors will learn about electromagnetism, sound waves, frequency, decibel levels, mathematical scales, engineering design, and materials. Additional concepts include amplification, memory skills, and performance.
“GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” is a touring exhibition of The National GUITAR Museum.
It is displayed in PPG Science Pavilion.
General admission includes Miniature Railroad & Village®, Highmark SportsWorks®, “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World,” four floors of interactive exhibits, live demonstration shows, planetarium astronomy shows, and the USS Requin (SS 481).
Currently the USS Requin is open Thursday through Sunday, weather permitting. Buhl Planetarium will reopen in May, with new technology that has re-established it as one the most advanced in the nation!
CSC staffers ask all visitors (including members) to “secure your tickets online in advance of arriving – all tickets will be timed reservations to ensure we can maintain limited building capacity while reducing any wait time for our visitors. There is no surcharge for online ticket purchases. A limited number of tickets are reserved for on-site purchase at the ticket counter on a first-come, first-served basis.” Visit https://carnegie sciencecenter.org/exhibits/guitar.
