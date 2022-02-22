Party-goers, electronic music listeners, college students, adults, couples and friend groups looking for the best way to kick off weekend plans are invited to Carnegie Science Center on Friday, March 4, for 18+ Night: EDM Block Party. The adults-only night features science demos exploring ultraviolet lights and hit performances with 1337 Pittsburgh DJ artists.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can explore the science of studio recording and audio engineering with local producer, recording and mix engineer Jon Miller. Science experiments uncovering the science of black light and spectroscopy demos are also on display. 1337 Pittsburgh DJ artists including Doverspike, Eryn Evans, Robbie Rockso, Varden Armstrong, ChaoticStyle, Mikey Sling, and more will be transforming the Science Center’s roboworld® and The Works Theater spaces into an electronic dance music experience.
Tickets for 18+ Night: EDM Block Party are $20 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $25 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online. Go to
https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/science-after-hours/
Tickets at the door are limited and cost $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.
To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in areas with substantial/high transmission, Carnegie Science Center requires all visitors and staff at the event – vaccinated and unvaccinated – to wear masks while indoors.
