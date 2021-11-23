Aspiring scientists and curious explorers ages 3 to 5 and their adult helpers are invited to Carnegie Science Center for an hourlong workshop on select Wednesdays in December.
Preschool Adventures are specifically designed around suitable themes for early learners to cultivate a love for learning and to teach them basic science concepts.
The Dec. 1 to Dec. 22 workshops explore water play, robotics, and ramps and motion. All workshops are specifically designed for ages 3–5 and to make the most of the experience, the child must be the appropriate age on the date the selected workshop begins. An adult helper must be present with each registered child (1:1 ratio).
Preschool Adventures are $12 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $14 for nonmembers. Online registration is open until two days before the scheduled workshop begins.
To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in areas with substantial/high transmission, Carnegie Science Center requires all visitors and staff at the workshop – vaccinated and unvaccinated – to wear masks while indoors.
For additional information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
