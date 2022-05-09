Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh, this week announced it will welcome visitors back to Inside Out, the museum’s free outdoor summer event series that celebrates Pittsburgh’s rich cultural landscape with performances, activities, food, and drink on Thursday nights and Saturdays.
Beginning Saturday, June 4, and running through Saturday, Aug. 13, Inside Out will offer a robust calendar of activities and experiences with new and returning partners and special events.
For the second iteration of Inside Out, artist Rafael Domenech will transform the museum’s Sculpture Court into a site-specific pavilion commissioned for the upcoming 58th Carnegie International. Visitors will be able to enjoy performances, DJs, art activities, local food trucks and beverages every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Thursdays will celebrate Pittsburgh’s expansive nightlife scene, providing an after-work destination for friends to connect during the week. On Saturdays, visitors and families alike can enjoy special site-specific performances and art-making activities. Returning performers such as PearlArts and Hugo Cruz and Caminos will have a chance to expand on their performances from last summer, while Hill Dance Academy Theater and the Bill Henry Band will make their Inside Out premiere.
On select days, visitors can create their own artworks in a series of workshops facilitated by Domenech. A selection of food trucks on-site will be Alberta’s Pizza, El Rincon Oaxaqueño, Caribbean Vybz, and Soul Biscuit, among others. Trace Brewing will also serve as the official brewery partner for this year’s Inside Out.
Inside Out will expand its programming on Thursday evenings by welcoming visitors to bring their own art-making and writing tools to create art and community with museum educators. “Inside Out Night,” a special Inside Out under the stars, will take place on Friday, July 15. STAYCEE PEARL dance project & Soy Sos will present a dance party version of their full-length dance work, CIRCLES, a celebration of #BlackGirlMagic. Layering dance, visual arts, and a live original score, CIRCLES invites everyone to join the party!
Registration is encouraged for “Inside Out Night” but not required.
The full lineup of events and programs is available on CMOA.org.
