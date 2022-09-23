The Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging invites caregivers to attend its monthly Caregiver Support Group meeting 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
This support group provides an opportunity for caregivers to discuss their concerns, share their experiences and gain support and information from other caregivers.
Deanna Page from Dementia360 will be the guest speaker.
All caregivers are welcome to attend. Questions? Call Denise Parker at 724-830-4484 or toll-free at 1-800-442-8000.
The subsequent meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9.
