The Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging invites all caregivers to attend its monthly Caregiver Support Group meeting 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
This support group provides an opportunity for caregivers to discuss their concerns, share their experiences and gain support and information from other caregivers.
RSVPs are preferred; call Denise Parker at 724-830-4484 or toll-free at 1-800-442-8000.
The following month’s meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9.
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles normally is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is usually 8 a.m. Friday.
However, because the Christmas and New Year’s Bulletin Holiday editions will be compiled Thursday evening, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, the cutoff for Monday, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, Lifestyles pages is 8 a.m. Thursday those two weeks.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.