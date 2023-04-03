The Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging invites all caregivers to attend its monthly Caregiver Support Group meeting 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
This support group provides an opportunity for caregivers to discuss their concerns, share their experiences and gain support and information from other caregivers.
Danielle McMahan from Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging will speak about “Dementia Friends Pennsylvania.”
All caregivers are welcome. Questions? Call Denise Dieter at 724-830-4484 or toll-free at 1-800-442-8000.
The support group’s subsequent meeting will be held Wednesday, May 10.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday. Email Lifestyles news items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.