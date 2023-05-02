A Car Wash fundraiser will be underway 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, in the parking lot of Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St.
“Donations are greatly appreciated and will go to the Disciples’ Hands Ministry to help feed and provide basic necessities to those in our area who need help,” announced Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at the host church, in an email release.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz has a new email: society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
