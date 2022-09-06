Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Route 982, will have a Car Hop from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
Proceeds will benefit the Church Roof Repair Fund. There will be a $5 per car entrance fee, and trophies will be awarded. A dash plaque will go to the first 100 cars.
Also scheduled are blessing of the drivers, oldies music, door prizes, basket raffle, food, cold drinks and “our famous homemade pierogies,” according to spokeswoman Sandi Balik.
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church is located at 4827 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Call Balik at 724-331-1043 for more information.
