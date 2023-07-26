A Car Hop will be underway noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Sandi Balik, director of finance and fundraisers, added in her email, “Trophies, door prizes, 50/50 drawing, basket raffle (tickets sold 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.), homemade pierogi, a lot of other great food, oldies music by Absolute Sound, and blessing of the drivers” will be included.
“Proceeds will go toward our church roof repair fund.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email address society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.