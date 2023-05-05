Calling all nature heroes: Become a PA Master Naturalist volunteer

LAUGHLINTOWN — Do you want to learn more about our natural world and support conservation in your community?
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, a nonprofit organization, will train citizen volunteers in the natural sciences in partnership with Brandywine Conservancy at Penguin Court. The course will take place from Aug. 1 to Oct. 24. Classes will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and for four Saturday field sessions on Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and 23 and Oct. 14. COVID safety protocols will be followed, and proof of vaccination will be required.
Adults who want to learn about nature, enjoy the outdoors, and want to be a part of natural resource protection are perfect candidates to become Pennsylvania Master Naturalist volunteers. Apply by May 8 to receive the early-bird discount rate. The final deadline to apply is May 29. More information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org. Scholarships are available. Space is limited so apply today.
Once accepted, trainees will attend a 55-hour course made up of weekly classroom instruction and Saturday field sessions. After the course, participants will take part in 30 hours of service and eight hours of continuing education to become certified. Master Naturalists must complete 20 hours of service and 12 hours of continuing education in subsequent years to maintain status as a certified Master Naturalist volunteer.
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is “dedicated to training knowledgeable volunteers committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s natural heritage with partnering organizations. Volunteers perform service including habitat restoration, native planting projects, educational nature walks, and water quality monitoring. Volunteers have contributed over 96,000 hours of conservation service since 2010.”
Melissa Reckner, Penguin Court’s program manager and Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, added in an email release, “I’ve really enjoyed coordinating this training program and meeting and working with folks who enjoy nature as much as I do. We only have one Earth, and we all need to pitch in to protect it. I’ve loved learning and refreshing my knowledge through the classes, and who doesn’t enjoy field trips outdoors? Plus, it’s awesome to see Naturalists’ projects come to fruition and know they’re making the world a better place through local service.”
A full training schedule and application information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist” and “Training Courses.” For additional information, contact Susie Moffett, southwest program coordinator, at smoffett@pamasternaturalist.org.
