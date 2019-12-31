Business Women Connect is a monthly networking group open to any woman in business who is interested networking and connecting with other local women entrepreneurs and professionals.
The next meeting will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Kings Restaurant, 6297 Route 30, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
The organizers said, “Attendees will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the room, get acquainted with other attendees, learn new professional skills and participate in business discussions, and display marketing materials. Attendees will order off the menu and be responsible for the cost of their meal.”
To attend, RSVP to Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695 or www.bwcpittsburgh.com no later than Wednesday, Jan. 8.
