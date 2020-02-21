Business Women Connect is a monthly networking group open to any woman in business who is interested networking and connecting with other local women entrepreneurs and professionals.The next meeting is slated for 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Courtyard Marriott, 700 Power Line Drive in Greensburg. Attendees will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the room, get acquainted with other attendees, learn new professional skills and participate in business discussions, and display marketing materials.
The presentation at this lunch is on the topic of “If You Fail to Plan, You Plan to Fail.” Cost for lunch will be $15. To attend, RSVP to Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695 or on www.bwcpittsburgh.com no later than Wednesday, March 5.
Deadline for submitting news items to Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
Please make sure day, date and names are correct.
Include who, what, when, where and why.
