'Brother of All Bake Sales' slated at St. Vincent Basilica Parish Festival

In addition to the traditional Parish Bake Sale that will be happening at the St. Vincent Basilica Parish Festival July 30-31, the St. Vincent Gristmill booth will feature the “Brother of All Bake Sales.”
Brother Angelo Lichtenstein, OSB, the monastery’s baker, is accepting pre-orders for various breads and bagels that can be picked up at the festival, held annually at the St. Vincent Grove, Unity Township. Pre-orders are requested, especially to ensure customers get the items they prefer.
Among the bread and bagel items being offered: classic Italian loaf, country artisan loaf, Italian baguette, whole wheat loaf, cinnamon swirl bread, oatmeal molasses bread, banana bread, zucchini nut bread, and plain bagels, bagels with everything, cinnamon raisin bagels, sesame seed bagels, poppy seed bagels, cheddar and Swiss bagels.
To see the online pre-order form, visit: https://bit.ly/3IKxwFm.
Pre-orders are also being accepted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays at the Gristmill General Store on Beatty County Road, Unity Township, and at the Basilica Gift Shop, on the ground floor of the St. Vincent Parish Center, next to the basilica.
