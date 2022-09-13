BPW District 3 locals' pet photo contest to open Sept. 15

Business and Professional Women of Pennsylvania has selected Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor as the statewide project for the 2022-23 club year.
Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple explained, “Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor’s mission is to provide rehabilitation through non-medicinal therapies by training service canines for veterans suffering from PTS (Post-Traumatic Stress), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and Physical Disabilities. TOV provides struggling veterans with trained companions who aid and assist in their daily routines, improving the quality of life.”
An estimated 17%, or almost 142,000, of the living U.S. military veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars currently have Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and experts estimate that 35% may develop PTSD over time. TBI is also common in military veterans, with almost 288,000 U.S. veterans having suffered one from 2000-2015. An estimated 10-20% of U.S. veterans who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan have experienced a TBI.*
With a goal to raise $5,000, BPW District 3 local clubs from Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Scottdale and McKeesport are hosting the Paw-Parazzi Pet Photo Contest. The online contest is open for entries and voting starting Sept. 15.
The 12 pets with the most votes will win a spot in the 2023 Paw-Parazzi Calendar. The top vote winner will be featured on the calendar cover. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners: First Place $100 sponsored by Colour Magic Paint and Decorating, Second Place $50 sponsored by Petite Feet Pet Care, LLC, and Third Place sponsored by Brindle Patch Crafts.
For official rules, entry and voting visit www.gogophotocontest.com/bpwpadistrict3.
All proceeds benefit Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook!
*Source: https://www.center4research.org/traumatic-brain-injury-post-traumatic-stress-disorder-military-veterans-two-problems-collide/
