Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania is providing activities for youth of all ages at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center during the Pittsburgh International Auto Show Feb. 18-22 from LEGOs to coding and operating mini autonomous vehicles in partnership with Amazon Web Services’ Deep Racer program.
The auto show is a family-friendly event that brings auto enthusiasts together to check out a wide variety of new vehicles from manufacturers in a non-selling environment. Auto manufacturers will be displaying the latest safety features, technology and design. To ensure that kids can enjoy the show as much as adults, BGCWPA is “hard at work planning an exciting variety of fun activities for the Kids Zone, which caters to younger guests.”
“The Auto Show is a great opportunity for Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to engage with families and share about our offerings from preschool to workforce development,” said BGCWPA President and CEO Dr. Lisa Abel-Palmieri at the launch. “We are thankful to Amazon for partnering with us on innovative programming such as Deep Racer and to GPADA for inviting us to host the Kids Zone. There is no more worthy endeavor we can undertake together than preparing our youth for tomorrow.”
Once an organization that primarily offered sports and recreation programming to give local children a safe place to go on evenings and weekends, BGCWPA has dramatically evolved to meet the changing needs of the community and the changing western Pennsylvania economy with a “crib to career” concept. These efforts include providing opportunities for youth to engage in STEM fields from as young as 3 in their preschool programs to teens and young adults through workforce development programs. Amazon is a partner throughout the year in introducing youth to the STEM fields of today and tomorrow such as artificial intelligence and robotics.
“The Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association is proud to be associated with Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania and welcome them to the auto show, said Lisa McIntyre, CEO of GPADA. “Their exhibits and activities will be fun for kids of all ages.”
Beyond the auto show, BGCWPA provides a variety of ways for youth to learn, play and grow throughout the region. Before- and after-school programs, as well as summer and other supplemental offerings at both standalone clubhouses and school and community-based sites across Allegheny and Somerset counties provide a daily rotation of activities well beyond sports and recreation programming. This includes outreach to teens and programs that encourages healthy lifestyles and relationships, alternatives to violence, and financial literacy; as well as offerings for younger learners such as visual, performing and culinary arts, STEM projects that introduce new technology, literacy initiatives to accelerate learning, and fields of study that some students may not have access to in the school-day classroom.
More information on BGCWPA can be found at www.bgcwpa.org.
