Raelyn Sylvester, who is coordinating the annual Christmas Tree Sale for Boy Scout Troop 478, announced the sale opened Nov. 26 and will continue at the intersection of Route 30 and Village Drive through Dec. 16 (Mondays-Fridays 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays-Sundays 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
Raelyn noted in an email, “Due to the shortage of fresh-cut Christmas trees again this year, we will have a limited quantity available and anticipate selling out quickly. In addition to the trees, we will also have fresh wreaths available to purchase.”
Village Drive and Route 30, Unity Township, is the intersection where the Speedway gas station is.
Troop 478 is sponsored by St. Benedict Catholic Church, 260 Bruno Road, Marguerite.
