Summer activities and programs are heating up at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center with the return of the Third Avenue Folk & Arts Festival Aug. 5 to 7.
There will be live art demonstrations and musical performances, food trucks, a children’s zone, and more.
“The Third Avenue Folk and Arts Festival is a true celebration of the arts,” said director of advancement and operations Melody Tisinger. “Each year we strive to highlight mesmerizing artistry from all disciplines in hopes that will help audiences understand the creative space with the hopes of inspiring and encouraging them to drive into the arts more fully.”
Staring 5 p.m. Friday, Aug 5, attendees are invited to the opening night of the highly anticipated exhibit The Molok. New York City-based creatives Samuel Wilson and Xander Flynn-Chauncey, along with the help of Camp BW students, have transformed the ArtWorks Main Galleries into the Molok’s dwelling place. There, you will find a 13-foot kinetic sculpture that is built of forsaken and discarded objects from this community and beyond. At 6 p.m., magic will be in the air as folklorist Michael Allision gives a presentation about Magic in Pennsylvania. Closing opening night is indie artist Jason Gamble and Friends.
“Every single sculpture in the exhibit including the Molok’s body is constructed from donated objects and every object’s story is archived,” said Wilson. “The project uses nostalgia to combat the cynicism that’s breaking apart the fabric of country’s communities, providing a collaborative art experience where people from all walks of life are invite share and partake.”
In addition to the Molok Exhibition, attendees can explore the Black Light Exhibition in the Black Box Theatre (formerly known as the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center). Throughout the summer, students from the Arts Academy and Camp BW have been creating this glow-in-the-dark art exhibit for guests to see.
If you are craving Caribbean treats, be sure to the get in line early as Island Cuisine will be serving all your topical favorites; and if you are wanting that homestyle food, Ace’s Banquet will be dishing out traditional Eastern European meals like halupki (stuffed cabbage) and haluski (cabbage and noodles). They will also have some American classics like chicken tenders and fries. The BW Concessions Stand will offer homemade gobs, lambcakes, chips, soda and more! Cold brews and wine will be featured at the festival bar throughout the festival.
Friday, Aug. 5
• 5 – 7 p.m.: Molok Gallery Tours with Sam and Xander
• 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.: Folk Art Talk with Michael Allison (“The Magic of Pennsylvania”)
• 9 – 10:30 p.m.: Late Night Jam Session with Jason Gamble and Friends.
Saturday, Aug. 6
• 11 a.m. – noon: Latin guitarist Acaya El-Unico
• 1 – 1:30 p.m.: The Molok: live theatrical performance
• 2 – 4:30 p.m.: HABATAT
• 5 – 5:30 p.m.: The Molok: live theatrical performance
• 6 – 8 p.m.: The Ne’er Do Wells
• 8:30 – 10 p.m.: The Evergreens.
Sunday, Aug. 7
• 1 – 2:30 p.m.: Sam Coco
• 3 – 4 p.m.: The Molok: live theatrical performance
• 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Cott Winter Lepley
This year’s festival is sponsored by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, 1st Summit Bank, Highmark, Martin-Baker American, and Magellan Health.
Tisinger explained the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is “a nonprofit arts organization that strives to inspire artistic passion, community connectivity, cultural appreciation, and environmentally sustainable practices across generations. To achieve this mission, we present high-quality exhibition, classes, workshops, and community and special events. We aim is to be an incubator for change in our region.”
