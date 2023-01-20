The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center invites the public to join members Saturday, April 8, as they travel to Petalpalooza at the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.
“This one-day bus trip is not your ordinary excursion,” said Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operations. “Artists can tote their tools to capture the civic scenes and the budding blossoms for a unique plein air painting/ drawing experience. For those who just want to tour the National Mall and enjoy the flowers, you are welcome to do that too.”
The bus trip is part of the Bottle Works’ 30th-anniversary celebration activities. All yearlong, the organization aims to provide fun special events and programs that highlight its mission: inspiring artistic passion, creating community connectivity, and honoring heritage and cultures. The tradition of celebrating the blooming of cherry trees in Japan is centuries old.
According to the National Park Service, the planting of cherry trees in Washington, D.C., originated in 1912 as a gift of friendship to the People of the United States from the People of Japan. In Japan, the flowering cherry tree, or “Sakura,” is an important flowering plant. The beauty of the cherry blossom is a symbol with rich meaning in Japanese culture. For more than a hundred years, visitors have celebrated cherry trees blooming in solidarity.
Ticket includes transportation, Petalpalooza festivities and bus ride snacks. Although refreshments will be provided, guests are welcome to bring their own. Once in D.C., guests can engage in a plein air experience and/or partake in the National Mall festivities. The bus will stop at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill (5621 Spectrum Drive, Frederick, MD 21703) on the way back to Johnstown. All meals are on your own. Seats are limited. Payment is due upon registration. Registration deadline is Friday, March 24. To attend, go to www.bottleworks.org to fill out the registration form. Online payment option is also available. You can also register via phone with Tisinger by calling 814-535-2020.
Cost per person:
General artist or non-artist ticket $100
BW member artist or non-artist ticket $95
Student artist or non-artist (age 16 and under) $75
Student participants must be accompanied by a paying adult over the age of 21.
Tips for the trip: This is an outdoor experience. Dress accordingly – walking shoes, jackets and comfortable clothing. Book bags and tote bags are permitted on the mall, but if you plan to tour the museums or other attractions, book bags or totes may be restricted.
Tisinger added, “The mall is going to be filled with tourists. Please limit your painting/drawing area to a 5-by-5 space per person.”
The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is “a dynamic nonprofit arts organization that strives to inspire artistic passion, community connectivity, cultural appreciation, and environmentally sustainable practices across generations. To achieve this mission, we present high-quality exhibitions, classes, workshops and community and special events. We aim to be an incubator for change in our region,” according to Tisinger.
