On Friday, Nov. 4, the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center invites the public to attend a press conference announcing state and local grant awards, totaling more than $1 million in support of its upcoming capital projects — the outdoor classroom/pavilion and Tulip Building renovations.
Attendees will learn what the Bottle Works is doing to mitigate blight in Cambria City and how it plans to preserve and renovate the original Bottle Works building, now known as the Tulip Building.
Additionally, the Bottle Works will highlight the local and state leaders who have supported its capital endeavors.
Participants include Melody Tisinger, co-director of the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center; Dr. Don Zucco, Bottle Works vice chairman; Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R); state Rep. Frank Burns (D); Cambria County Commissioners Tom Chernisky, BJ Smith and Scott Hunt; Ethan Imhoff, Johnstown city manager; Mike Kane, president, and Angie Berzonski, associate director, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Bottle Works Ethnic Art Center’s Art Works Building is located at 413 Third Ave., Johnstown.
The conference is free to the public; no registration is necessary.
Tisinger noted the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is a “dynamic nonprofit arts organization nestled in the Historic District of Cambria City, Johnstown. We strive to be an incubator for change in western Pennsylvania. Our mission is to inspire artistic passion, community connectivity, ethnic and cultural appreciation, and environmentally sustainable practices across generations.”
