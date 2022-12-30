Young creatives, ages 5 to 18, who have a real passion for art can hone their artistic skills and techniques at the Bottle Works’ Arts Academy program. Participants will learn fine art basics and folk art trades during specially designed classes, workshops and more starting Jan. 4.
For the past six years, aspiring artists have had the opportunity to learn from and work alongside professional artists and art educators in the disciplines of drawing, painting and folk art. Starting in 2023, the Bottle Works arts education team is able to offer more high-quality art education and experiences throughout the calendar year.
“The Arts Academy Program has soared to new heights,” said director of advancement and operations Melody Tisinger. “When we started this program six years ago, there were only Saturday morning offerings. Now, we have extended our offerings to meet the growing demand and desire for arts in our community.”
The program begins on Wednesday, Jan. 4, with a special evening sculpting series with Colleen Albright, BFA; Bottle Works Studio artist and Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate. The sculpting series has three sessions: Hand-Built Ceramics, Mold Making and Casting, and Paper Making.
In addition to the sculpting series, a small metal series with Erika Boas, BFA, will begin in February. Erika will lead students for two sessions: Copper Creations and Wire-Wrapped Jewelry. These evening folk art experiences will explore these century-old crafts on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Students can attend the entire Academy series, or they can choose a three-week segment that interests them.
Registration for each three-week session is $85 for non-members; $75 for BW members. The one-day paper making workshop registration fee is $30 for non-members; $25 for BW members. To participate in the entire sculpting series, the fee is $165 for non-members; $155 for BW members. To participate in the entire Small Metals series the fee is $125 for non-members; $115 for BW members. All supplies are included. Register online at www.bottleworks.org or call 814-535-2020 for more information. The class schedule is as follows:
FOR AGES 8 — 12:
The Scultpure Series:
- Hand-Built Ceramics: Wednesdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class dates: Jan. 4, 11 and 18
- Mold Making and Casting: Wednesdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class dates: April 5, 12 and 19
- Paper Making: Wednesdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class Date: March 22
The Small Metals Series:
- Copper Creations: Thursdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class dates: Feb. 2, 9 and 16
- Wire-wrapped Jewelry: Thursdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class dates: May 4, 11 and 28
FOR AGES 13 — 18
The Scultpure Series:
- Hand-Built Ceramics: Thursdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class dates: Jan. 5, 12 and 19
- Mold Making and Casting: Thursdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class dates: April 6, and 13 and 20
- Paper Making: Thursdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class date: March 23
The Small Metals Series:
- Copper Creations: Wednesdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class dates: Feb. 1, 8 and 15
- Wire-wrapped Jewelry: Wednesdays from 6 — 8 p.m.
Class dates: May 3, 10 and 17
NEW IN 2023
Arts Academy will offer an immersive art experience for students ages 5 to 7 on Wednesday nights starting Feb. 15. Just like the older children, they will have the opportunity to work alongside Colleen Albright for two hand-sculpting classes – Hand-built Ceramics and Mold Making and Casting. The class schedule is as follows:
FOR AGES 5 — 7:
- Air Dry Clay Sculpting: Wednesdays from 6 — 7 p.m.
Class dates: Feb. 15 and 22
- Mold Making and Casting: Wednesdays from 6 — 7 p.m.
Class Dates: March 8 and 15
FOR AGES 8 — 18
The Bottle Works will continue to offer the original nine-week Arts Academy for participants 8 to 18. Starting on Jan. 28, aspiring artists can partake in an immersive fine and folk art experience for nine consecutive weeks. Students will be challenged in the disciplines of Drawing, Painting and Folk Art.
The academy is broken into two age groups: 8 to 12 years old (class times 9:30 a.m. — noon) and 13 to 18 (class times 1 — 3:30 p.m.). Students can create their own journey or participate in all nine weeks.
To register for the full Arts Academy Program, it is $275 for non-members; $255 for BW members. For one three-week segment (either drawing, painting, or folk art), the cost is $100 for non-members; $95 for BW members. Scholarships are available upon request. Scholarships are given on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, go to bottleworks.org or call 814-535-2020 for more information.
ABOUT ARTS ACADEMY 2023:
Segment One (Drawing): Drawing in Perspective with Brandon McDonald, MFA. Class dates: Jan. 28; Feb. 4 and 11
Segment Two (Painting): Exploring Acrylic and Watercolor Paints with Joanne Mekis, BFA. Class dates: Feb. 18, 25; and March 4
Segment Three (Folk Art): Mask Making with Sara Gayl, professional artist, author and illustrator. Class dates: March 11, 18 and 15
Tisinger added, “The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is a dynamic nonprofit arts organization that strives to inspire artistic passion, community connectivity, cultural appreciation, and environmentally sustainable practices across generations. To achieve this mission, we present high-quality exhibitions, classes, workshops, and community and special events. We aim to be an incubator for change in our region.”
