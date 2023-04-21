The Botanical Society of Westmoreland County invites past, current and any future members to attend its May business meeting to be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the Westmoreland Conservation District pavilion, located at 218 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg.
BSWC Vice President Linda Sinemus announced in an email to Lifestyles, “A short business meeting will be held, followed by our annual fundraiser Plant Auction. Members are encouraged to bring their extra perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetable plants to auction off. Any potted plants must be in fresh commercial potting soil due to the invasive Asian Jumping Worm that may be in the local soil. Light refreshments will be served after the meeting. Annual dues of $10 per individual or $15 per family will be collected at this meeting if not already paid for the year.
“The BSWC strives to bring together those who are interested in botany, encourage the study of science, and promote a knowledge of plants in Westmoreland County.”
