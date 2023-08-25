Botanical Society of Westmoreland County invites past, current and any future members to attend its September business meeting to be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Westmoreland Conservation District red barn, located at 218 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg.
BSWC Vice President Linda Sinemus added in her email release, “A short business meeting will be held, followed by guest speakers Patricia Schildkamp and Deborah Christopher, who are both Westmoreland County Master Gardeners. They will be speaking about the Westmoreland Pollinator Partners, the Monarch Waystations and about why native plants are so important to our pollinators. Light refreshments will be served after the meeting for socializing.
“Annual dues of $10 per individual or $15 per family will be collected at this meeting for the upcoming 2023-24 year. The BSWC strives “to bring together those who are interested in botany, encourage the study of science, and promote a knowledge of plants in Westmoreland County.”
Country Market
Special FeatureAdditionally, the BSWC will be the Special Feature this Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. until noon.
Sinemus added in her email to Lifestyles, “We will be there conducting a children’s activity involving painting botanicals on rocks. We will also be soliciting new members to join our organization.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
