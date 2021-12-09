Chief John Speidel of Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. announced these upcoming events:
END OF THE MONTH TICKET
The next “End of the Month” $2 ticket is being sold at this time. See any member or stop by the fire station any Monday evening after 6 p.m.
SUB AND PIZZA SALE
The next Sub and Pizza Sale sponsored by the fire company will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18. Orders can be placed with any member, but they must be placed by Sunday, Dec. 12. Orders can also be placed with any member or by stopping at the fire station on any Monday after 6 p.m.
SANTA EXPRESS
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. reminds the citizens in the Bolivar, Robinson and West Bolivar areas to watch on Christmas Eve for Santa and Mrs. Claus being escorted through the communities starting at 8:45 p.m. Any questions can be directed to Speidel at 724–676–4714.
MONTHLY BINGO
The next monthly Bingo will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the fire hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo starting at 7 p.m. The jackpot this month is $500 on 55 numbers or less with a consolation prize of $100. If there are more than 35 players the jackpot will become a must-go jackpot worth $500. Free refreshments are provided. Any questions, contact Speidel at 724–676–4714.
ANNUAL CASH BASH
The members and officers of the Bolivar VFC remind everyone that the annual Cash Bash will be held on Saturday, March 5, at the fire station.
Speidel noted, “Tickets for the event are still only $20. Included with the tickets is your admission into the event, your food and beverages during the event, and three numbers for the drawings held every 15 minutes during the event.
“Tickets will be available shortly from either any member or stop by the fire station on any Monday evening.”
2022 FIREMEN’S CARNIVAL
The annual Firemen’s Carnival sponsored by the Bolivar VFC will be held Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July 16, at the fire station with the parade being held Friday, July 15. More information will be released in the spring of 2022. Any questions on this event can be directed to Speidel at 724–676–4714.
MEMBERSHIP
Speidel said, “The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. is always looking for individuals interested in helping the community by volunteering their time with the fire company. Members do not have to actively respond to emergency incidents to assist with the operation of the fire company.”
Anyone who is 14 or older can either stop at the fire hall any Monday evening or contact Speidel at 724–676–4714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.