Chief John Speidel of Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. this week announced these October events:
The next monthly Bingo will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in the fire station. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo starting at 7 p.m. The jackpot this month is $500 on 55 numbers or less with a consolation prize of $100. If there are more than 35 players the jackpot will become a must-go jackpot worth $500. Free refreshments are provided. Any questions, contact Speidel at 724–676–4714.
The next Sub and Pizza Sale sponsored by the fire company will be held Saturday, Oct. 16. Orders can be placed with any member, but they must be placed by Sunday, Oct. 10. Orders can also be placed by calling the fire hall at 724–676–4720 any Monday after 6 p.m. Subs and pizzas will also be available the day of the sale at the fire station after 9 a.m.
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. is selling a “PA Lottery Ticket Drawing” ticket. The winner will receive one roll of $20 PA Lottery scratch-off tickets, one roll of $10 PA Lottery scratch-off tickets and $50 in cash.
This ticket will go off on Saturday, Oct. 23, on the first 7 p.m. PA Pick 3 number drawn. The cost of this ticket is $10 with only 250 tickets being sold. Tickets can be purchased from any member or by sending a check for $10 to “PA Lottery Ticket Drawing” ticket, P.O. Box 3, Bolivar, PA 15923.
Tickets may also be purchased by stopping at the fire station any Monday after 6 p.m. Any questions, contact Speidel at 724–676–4714.
The annual “Fall Crawl” 5K Run/Walk sponsored by the Bolivar VFC will be held Saturday, Oct. 30. The start time for the race is 10 a.m
Entry forms are available any Monday after 6 p.m. at the fire station or by downloading them from the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. website:
The annual Tri–Community Halloween Parade will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in Bolivar.
Lineup for the parade will be on Lincoln Street between 4th and 5th streets. The parade will proceed to the fire station, where treats will be provided to all costumed participants. Cash prizes also will be awarded.
(Fairfield and West Wheatfield townships are the other two communities involved.)
Any questions may be directed to Speidel at 724–676–4714.
