Chief John Speidel of Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. Monday announced these upcoming events:
END OF THE MONTH TICKET
The next end of the month $2 ticket is being sold at this time. See any member or call the fire station at 724–676–4720 after 6 p.m. on any Monday.
MONTHLY BINGO
The next monthly Bingo will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the fire hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo commencing at 7 p.m. The jackpot for February is $500 on 55 numbers or less with a consolation prize of $100. If there are more than 35 players, the jackpot will become “a must go jackpot worth $500.” Free refreshments are provided. Any questions, contact Speidel at 724–676–4714.
ANNUAL FUND DRIVE
The Annual Fund Drive campaign of the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. has kicked off for 2022. Solicitation letters were mailed to the residents and businesses at the end of January. Speidel said, “Please help us with our mission to provide quality fire protection to the residents in our response area. Donations can be mailed to Bolivar VFC, P.O. Box 3, Bolivar, PA 15923. Every little bit helps. Any questions, contact John Speidel at 724–676–4714. Thank you in advance for your support.”
SUB AND PIZZA SALE
The next Sub and Pizza Sale sponsored by the fire company will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19. Orders can be placed with any member, but they must be placed by Sunday, Feb. 13. Orders can also be placed by calling the fire hall at 724–676–4720 after 6 p.m. on any Monday evening. Subs will also be available at the fire station at 516 Market St. after 9 a.m.
ANNUAL CASH BASH
The members and officers of the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. remind everyone that the annual Cash Bash will be held on Saturday, March 5, at the fire hall. Tickets for the event are “still only $20.” Included with the ticket is admission into the event, food and beverages during the event, and three numbers for the drawings held every 15 minutes during the event. Tickets are available from either any member or call Speidel at 724–676–4714.
ANNUAL FIREMEN’S CARNIVAL
The annual Firemen’s Carnival sponsored by the Bolivar VFC will be held Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July 16, at the fire hall with the parade being held Friday, July 15. Any questions on this event or the parade can be directed to Speidel at 724–676–4714.
MEMBERSHIP
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. is “always looking for individuals interested in helping the community by volunteering their time with the fire company. Members do not have to actively respond to emergency incidents to assist with the operation of the fire company. Anyone who is 14 years of age or older can either stop at the fire hall any Monday evening” or contact Speidel at 724–676–4714.
