John Speidel of Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. announced the next monthly Bingo will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the fire hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo beginning at 7 p.m.
The jackpot this month is $500 on 55 numbers or less with a consolation prize of $100. If there are more than 35 players, the jackpot will become “a must go jackpot worth $500.”
Free refreshments are provided. Any questions, contact Speidel at 724–676–4714.
