Block Party on Third Avenue: Ethnic Festival returns Labor Day weekend

Sept. 2- 4, the streets of Cambria City will be filled with live music, food trucks serving flavors from the old country and more during Johnstown’s annual Ethnic Festival in Cambria City.
Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center (Bottle Works) and the Venue of Merging Arts (VOMA) are “excited to be a part of this longstanding tradition offering world-class musical acts, exhibits and more all weekend long.”
For more than 20 years, businesses, churches and residents have come together to present one of Johnstown’s most notable street festivals over Labor Day weekend. Block Party on Third Avenue is Bottle Works and VOMA’s contribution to this neighborhood party.
“The Bottle Works and VOMA has engaged in a seven-year partnership to bring the finest of local, regional and international artists to the Third Avenue Stage,” said Bottle Works director of development Melody Tisinger. “This year’s musical lineup is a true display of cultural celebration and pride.”
The block party kicks off 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Attendees can enjoy cuisines from area food vendors such as Dunny’s Pizza, Coney Island Hot Dog Stand, Kona Ice, Plant-it Earth Greenhouse, and the Amish Store. In addition to the food vendors, festival-goers can shop for handcrafted goods from artisan vendors.
Art vendors include Mary Lou, the Dragonfly Collection, The Fairy Boon, and an assortment of artists in the Art Works Gallery Shoppe. The shoppe will be open throughout the festival. After having a meal from the street vendors, stop by the beer tents to “enjoy a selection of IPA and domestic brews from our friends at Von’s United Beverage.”
Live music performances will happen on the Third Avenue Stage in the First National Bank Pop Plaza. This tented stage will host more than 15 musical acts over the course of three days.
On Saturday beginning at 7 p.m., there will be a performance from festival headliner Paolo Schianchi in Art Works Building (413 Third Ave., Johnstown).
Schianchi is “an out-of-the-ordinary musician and performer, able to master all existing variations of the guitar, from the Renaissance lute to electric guitars, to unique instruments which he has created.” Among them, a 49-string guitar he personally designed, made specially for him by the Argentine luthier Carlos Roberto Michelutti, and the Octopus® guitar system. The Octopus® is an electro-acoustic system that is “currently unique worldwide, which enables him to play several guitars contemporaneously using both hands and feet, mixing and manipulating their sounds in real time and exclusively live.”
Schianchi is a guitarist, composer, arranger, researcher and inventor. With four degrees in music and communications, he was the first Artist in Residence in the history of St. Francis University (founded in 1847) in Loretto. He was also the first solo guitarist to perform at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
In 2016 he was granted with a special visa for life (Green Card EB-1) for “artists with extraordinary abilities”, the most difficult to get in the USA, usually destined for Nobel Prizes.
“Thank to our friends at First National Bank, we are able to bring this world-renowned artist to Johnstown. We tried to bring Paolo here last year, but a cycling accident prevented him from coming. We are happy to know that he is better, and is eager to showcase his talents,” Tisinger concluded.
On Saturday and Sunday, the festival begins at 12:30 p.m.
