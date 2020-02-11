The Greensburg College Club will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Laurel Room at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Salem Township.
Speaker will be Jamie Falo, the director of the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library. Her intriguing program is titled “Blind Date With a Book.”
Refreshments will follow.
All are welcome, announced Carol Constantine, publicity chair of the club.
